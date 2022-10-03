Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF trains with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company at Ft. Belvoir [Image 19 of 34]

    CBIRF trains with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company at Ft. Belvoir

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Fort Belvoir - U.S. Marines and Sailors from Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) along with U.S. Army Soldiers from the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company participates in joint technical rescue training aboard Fort Belvoir, Va. on March 10, 2022. CBIRF trains with various units and locations year-round to maintain maximum effectiveness for both the unit itself, and everyone else in the CBRNE mission set. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 19:19
    Photo ID: 7089288
    VIRIN: 220310-M-ZH551-357
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CBIRF trains with the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company at Ft. Belvoir [Image 34 of 34], by GySgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

