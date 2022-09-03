Polish Territorial Defense Forces Soldiers tour the Illinois State Military Museum

Polish Territorial Defense Forces (TDF TC) Soldiers Col. Edward Chyla, Commandant of TDF TC, Maj. Andrzej Majcherek, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kaludiusz Walendziak (left to right) receive a tour of the Illinois State Military Museum March 9, 2022. The Illinois National Guard has maintained a three-decade long relationship with Poland and its Armed Forces as part of the State Partnership Program. Illinois National Guardsmen continue to train extensively with members of Poland’s Armed Forces and stand committed to strengthening Poland’s defensive capabilities and supporting the U.S. Army Europe security initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Trenton Fouche)

