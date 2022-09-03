Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Territorial Defense Forces Soldiers tour the Illinois State Military Museum [Image 3 of 8]

    Polish Territorial Defense Forces Soldiers tour the Illinois State Military Museum

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. (ret.) Paul Fanning, director of the Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield, IL, gives Polish Territorial Defense Forces (TDF TC) Soldiers a tour of the facility March 9, 2022. The Illinois National Guard has maintained a three decade long relationship with Poland and its Armed Forces as part of the State Partnership Program. Illinois National Guardsmen continue to train extensively with members of Poland’s Armed Forces and stand committed to strengthening Poland’s defensive capabilities and supporting the U.S. Army Europe security initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Trenton Fouche)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:42
    Photo ID: 7088865
    VIRIN: 220309-A-XJ169-057
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Territorial Defense Forces Soldiers tour the Illinois State Military Museum [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    museum
    Springfield
    Poland
    National Guard
    ILNG

