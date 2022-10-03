Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Team BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Karriemah Munson is the 3T assistant clinical nurse officer in charge at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Munson has been with Team BAMC for 12 years and directly supervises 97 staff members in an 18-bed intensive care unit. Her positive spirit is seen as a beacon of light among her staff, patients and peers. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 14:00
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

