I Am Team BAMC

Karriemah Munson, 3T assistant clinical nurse officer in charge, performs a daily crash cart check at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 10, 2022. Munson has been with Team BAMC for 12 years and directly supervises 97 staff members in an 18-bed intensive care unit. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

