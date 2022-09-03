U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, speaks with members of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center alongside Col. Barrett Golden, commandant of the AATTC, at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2022. The AATTC is a Total Force Association comprised of active duty Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7088462
|VIRIN:
|220309-Z-UP142-0052
|Resolution:
|2716x1811
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC commander visits AATTC [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
