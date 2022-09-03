Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC commander visits AATTC [Image 1 of 2]

    AMC commander visits AATTC

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, visits with members of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, as Col. Barrett Golden, commandant of the AATTC, speaks at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2022. The AATTC is a Total Force Association comprised of active duty Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:51
    Photo ID: 7088461
    VIRIN: 220309-Z-UP142-0048
    Resolution: 5295x3530
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

