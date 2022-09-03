U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, visits with members of the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, as Col. Barrett Golden, commandant of the AATTC, speaks at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 9, 2022. The AATTC is a Total Force Association comprised of active duty Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve personnel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 10:51 Photo ID: 7088461 VIRIN: 220309-Z-UP142-0048 Resolution: 5295x3530 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC commander visits AATTC [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.