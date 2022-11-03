Spruance conducts damage control training

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2022) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Wei Liu, left, from San Francisco, and Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Jonathan Jimenez, right, from Dallas, conduct damage control drills on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

