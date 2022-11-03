Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spruance conducts damage control training [Image 1 of 3]

    Spruance conducts damage control training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2022) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Wei Liu, left, from San Francisco, and Damage Controlman Fireman Apprentice Jonathan Jimenez, right, from Dallas, conduct damage control drills on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

