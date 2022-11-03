PHILIPPINE SEA (March 11, 2022) Sailors conduct damage control drills on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 08:42
|Photo ID:
|7088201
|VIRIN:
|220311-N-UJ411-1265
|Resolution:
|2652x1768
|Size:
|446.27 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spruance conducts damage control training [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
