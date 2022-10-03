Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands

220310-N-RB168-0304 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (March 10, 2022) Cmdr. Christopher McCurry, from Aloha, Oregon, center, renders a salute during the national anthem. McCurry relieved Cmdr. Brandon Smith, right, as commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, during the change of command ceremony at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum. Capt. Katrina Hill, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, officiated the transfer of command as the presiding officer. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

