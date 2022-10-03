Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh Commanding Officer Changes Hands

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

03.10.2022

Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh



Pittsburgh, Pa. (NNS)—Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh held a change of command ceremony, where Cmdr. Brandon Smith was relieved by Cmdr. Christopher McCurry as commanding officer, March 10.



Capt. Katrina Hill, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East, officiated the transfer of command as the presiding officer. The event was held at the historic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum.



During the past 18 months NTAG Pittsburgh Sailors gained national awards and recognition including Medical Officer of the year, Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) of the year, Assessor of the year, and Support Person of the year.



“The diversity, the grit and the character of this great city are well met with the men and women of NTAG Pittsburgh, and are embodied in leaders like Brandon Smith,” Hill said.



The change of command is a long-honored tradition, which celebrates the heritage of the Navy, the accomplishments of the command, and the leaders who make the mission possible.



“I would really like the focus of today to be the future, the very capable hands that this command is in, the trajectory that it is on, and Commander McCurry leading that effort,” said Smith. “To each of you, for one last time, thank you for all that you do every day for our nation, our Navy, and this command. You are what I will carry with me for the rest of my days. Your service, your sacrifice, your strong hearts, and your cheerful minds have left an imprint on my heart.”



A change of command is a time to mark the accomplishments of a command, but also signals a transition to new leadership.



Cmdr. Christopher McCurry brings 28 years of dedicated service to his country to his new position as commanding officer of NTAG Pittsburgh. McCurry will now lead 40 Navy recruiting stations across four states.



Hill welcomed McCurry to his new role and expressed confidence in his future leadership.



“As Commanding Officer, I look forward to seeing him bring his own brand of leadership, commitment and teamwork to the Region East recruiting organization,” Hill said.



During his speech, McCurry, from Aloha, Oregon, shared his views on recruiting and the impact recruiters have in their communities.



“Our mission is immense and it’s importance can not be overstated,” McCurry said.” “Each young man and woman who joins our Navy family due to your efforts gains the greatest gift for the future - opportunity. That is what you sell. The opportunity to achieve dreams of a better life while serving our country.”



NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



