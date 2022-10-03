Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority - 2ID Rotational Brigade - March 10, 2022 [Image 7 of 9]

    Transfer of Authority - 2ID Rotational Brigade - March 10, 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Capt. Paul Odaniel 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Col. Stephen Fairless, Commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division (left) shakes hands with Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, Commander, 2nd Infantry Division during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The transfer of authority ceremony marked the completion of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation and the assumption of the rotational brigade mission by the "Ready First Combat Team". (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Paul O'Daniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 04:54
    Photo ID: 7087926
    VIRIN: 220310-A-LA260-759
    Resolution: 4257x3406
    Size: 9.84 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transfer of Authority - 2ID Rotational Brigade - March 10, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Paul Odaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

