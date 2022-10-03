Transfer of Authority - 2ID Rotational Brigade - March 10, 2022

Col. Stephen Fairless, Commander, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division (left) shakes hands with Maj. Gen. David Lesperance, Commander, 2nd Infantry Division during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The transfer of authority ceremony marked the completion of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation and the assumption of the rotational brigade mission by the "Ready First Combat Team". (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Paul O'Daniel)

