Col. Stephen Fairless, Commander, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division gives remarks during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Hovey, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2022. The transfer of authority ceremony marked the completion of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation and the assumption of the rotational brigade mission by the "Ready First Combat Team". (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Paul O'Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 04:54
|Photo ID:
|7087928
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-LA260-059
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transfer of Authority - 2ID Rotational Brigade - March 10, 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Paul Odaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
