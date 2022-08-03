Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama’s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness [Image 2 of 2]

    Camp Zama’s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A group of women pose for a photo before beginning a mindfulness class Camp Zama’s Army Community Service hosted March 8 at Camp Zama, Japan. The class was offered in connection with International Women’s Day, observed that same day.

    This work, Camp Zama’s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama’s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness
    Camp Zama’s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness

    Camp Zama&rsquo;s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness

    International Women’s Day
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific
    Camp Zama Army Community Service

