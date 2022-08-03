Warrant Officer Tiffany Brown-Howard, assigned to Public Health Command – Pacific, was part of a group of women who attended a mindfulness class Camp Zama’s Army Community Service hosted March 8 at Camp Zama, Japan. The class was offered in connection with International Women’s Day, observed that same day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.11.2022 01:19 Photo ID: 7087770 VIRIN: 220308-A-HP857-331 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 587.19 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama’s women enhance understanding; Japanese food culture, mindfulness [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.