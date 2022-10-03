PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 10, 2022) – Members of Naval Undersea Warfare Center transport a test torpedo into a hangar bay during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

