PRUDHOE BAY, Alaska (March 10, 2022) – Members of Naval Undersea Warfare Center unload a test torpedo from an aircraft after it had been recovered from under the Arctic ice during Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

