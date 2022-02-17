Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HSC 25 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    HSC 25 Change of Command

    GUAM

    02.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    HELICOPTER SEA COMBAT SQUADRON TWO FIVE

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Thomas Butts receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Capt. Edward Weiler, commodore, Sea Combat Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet during the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 change of command ceremony, February 17. HSC 25 provides a multi-mission rotary wing capability for units in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations, to include the territory of Guam and the Northern Marina islands. These Guam-based air crew members of the “Island Knights” also support U.S. Coast Guard and Joint Region Marianas by maintaining a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation capability. HSC 25 is the Navy’s first and only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devine Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 21:40
    Photo ID: 7087658
    VIRIN: 220217-F-ZP572-7360
    Resolution: 3589x2537
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 25 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HSC 25 Change of Command
    HSC 25 Change of Command
    HSC 25 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Changes Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HSC 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT