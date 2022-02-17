ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Feb. 17, 2022) Cmdr. Thomas Butts speaks during Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 change of command ceremony, February 17. HSC 25 provides a multi-mission rotary wing capability for units in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations, to include the territory of Guam and the Northern Marina islands. These Guam-based air crew members of the “Island Knights” also support U.S. Coast Guard and Joint Region Marianas by maintaining a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation capability. HSC 25 is the Navy’s first and only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron. (U.S Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 21:40
|Photo ID:
|7087657
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-ZP572-7359
|Resolution:
|4605x3011
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Changes Command
