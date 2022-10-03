Cans in the Snow

Soldiers with 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska load meals and food into the back of a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at the Intermediate Staging Base near Fort Greely, AK March 10, 2022. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, executed in Alaska with its Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis/USARAK PAO NCO)
