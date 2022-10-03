Spc. Cole Roderick and Spc. Jimmy Zhang, Soldiers with 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska load fuel into a heating element used for cleaning dishes after hot meals are served at the Intermediate Staging Base near Fort Greely, AK March 10, 2022. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, executed in Alaska with its Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis/USARAK PAO NCO)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 18:42
|Photo ID:
|7087556
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-VV548-001
|Resolution:
|2100x3150
|Size:
|486.89 KB
|Location:
|DELTA JUNCTION, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Kitchens [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Christopher Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT