    Fueling the Kitchens [Image 1 of 3]

    Fueling the Kitchens

    DELTA JUNCTION, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Dennis 

    United States Army Alaska

    Spc. Cole Roderick and Spc. Jimmy Zhang, Soldiers with 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, US Army Alaska load fuel into a heating element used for cleaning dishes after hot meals are served at the Intermediate Staging Base near Fort Greely, AK March 10, 2022. Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, executed in Alaska with its Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher B. Dennis/USARAK PAO NCO)

