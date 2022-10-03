U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment conduct the closing ceremony at the amphitheater during the 2020 West Coast Marine Corps Trials (MCT) on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 9, 2022. Founded in 2007, the Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and oversight of the Wounded Warrior Battalions that are charged with the support, recovery, and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill, and injured Marine, Sailors with Marine units, and their family members to maximize their recovery as they return to duty or transition to civilian life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7087532 VIRIN: 220310-M-BI564-1016 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.85 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment complete the Marine Corps Trials [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl gabrielle zagorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.