    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment complete the Marine Corps Trials [Image 3 of 8]

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment complete the Marine Corps Trials

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. gabrielle zagorski 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hutsler, receives a medal at the amphitheater during the 2020 West Coast Marine Corps Trials (MCT) closing ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 9, 2022. Founded in 2007, the Wounded Warrior Regiment provides leadership and oversight of the Wounded Warrior Battalions that are charged with the support, recovery, and non-medical care of combat and non-combat wounded, ill, and injured Marine, Sailors with Marine units, and their family members to maximize their recovery as they return to duty or transition to civilian life. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

    Archery
    MCT
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Marine Corps Trials

