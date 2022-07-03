A Canadian Soldier prepares .50 caliber rounds for use on a CH146 Griffon during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on February 28th, 2022.
JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.
Photo credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7086865
|VIRIN:
|220307-O-DO113-0002-C
|Resolution:
|7370x4790
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC 22-02 [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Rachael Allen, identified by DVIDS
