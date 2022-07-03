A Canadian Soldier prepares .50 caliber rounds for use on a CH146 Griffon during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on February 28th, 2022.



JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.



Photo credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:53 Photo ID: 7086865 VIRIN: 220307-O-DO113-0002-C Resolution: 7370x4790 Size: 1.53 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPMRC 22-02 [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Rachael Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.