    JPMRC 22-02 [Image 2 of 2]

    JPMRC 22-02

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Rachael Allen 

    United States Army Alaska

    A Canadian Soldier prepares .50 caliber rounds for use on a CH146 Griffon during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska on February 28th, 2022.

    JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    Photo credit: Corporal Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7086865
    VIRIN: 220307-O-DO113-0002-C
    Resolution: 7370x4790
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    JPMRC 22-02 Set Up
    JPMRC 22-02

    USARAK
    JPMRC2202
    JPMRC 22-02

