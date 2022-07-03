Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JPMRC 22-02 Set Up [Image 1 of 2]

    JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Rachael Allen 

    United States Army Alaska

    Canadian Cpl. Graham Hall and Cpl. Steven Ames, Material Management Technicians with 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron offload .50 caliber machine guns for aircraft preparation during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Ft. Wainwright, AK, February 28th, 2022.

    JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.

    Photo Credit: Cpl. Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7086864
    VIRIN: 220307-O-DO113-0001-C
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPMRC 22-02 Set Up [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Rachael Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPMRC 22-02 Set Up
    JPMRC 22-02

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARAK
    JPMRC2202
    JPMRC 22-02

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT