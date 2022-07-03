JPMRC 22-02 Set Up

Canadian Cpl. Graham Hall and Cpl. Steven Ames, Material Management Technicians with 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron offload .50 caliber machine guns for aircraft preparation during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 at Ft. Wainwright, AK, February 28th, 2022.



JPMRC 22-02 is the first Home Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22. This exercise will validate the 1/25th Stryker Brigade Combat Team’s Cold Weather training readiness and capabilities.



Photo Credit: Cpl. Angela Gore, Canadian Armed Forces

