    ECS 67 Wall of Awards [Image 3 of 4]

    ECS 67 Wall of Awards

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    The Certificate of Appreciation from the 86th Reserve Command to Equipment Concentration Site 67 for the work done to support Operation Desert Fix hangs on the wall with other awards at the entrance of the facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Two 88th RD Mechanics Recall Equipment Volume, Condition During Operation Desert Fix

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division
    Operation Desert Fix

