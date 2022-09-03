The Certificate of Appreciation from the 86th Reserve Command to Equipment Concentration Site 67 for the work done to support Operation Desert Fix hangs on the wall with other awards at the entrance of the facility at Fort McCoy, Wis. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:17
|Photo ID:
|7086414
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-WE385-1003
|Resolution:
|3917x5128
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ECS 67 Wall of Awards [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
