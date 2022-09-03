Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Certificate of Appreciation

    Certificate of Appreciation

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Phillips 

    88th Readiness Division

    George Hafner, left, and Timothy Lawrence, 88th Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site 67 at Fort McCoy, Wis., hold the Certificate of Appreciation from the 86th Reserve Command for the successful completion of Operation Desert Fix. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)

    Army Reserve
    88th Readiness Division
    Operation Desert Fix

