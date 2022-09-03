George Hafner, left, and Timothy Lawrence, 88th Readiness Division Equipment Concentration Site 67 at Fort McCoy, Wis., hold the Certificate of Appreciation from the 86th Reserve Command for the successful completion of Operation Desert Fix. (U.S. Army photo by Cheryl Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:17
|Photo ID:
|7086405
|VIRIN:
|220309-A-WE385-1002
|Resolution:
|3838x5906
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Certificate of Appreciation [Image 4 of 4], by Cheryl Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Two 88th RD Mechanics Recall Equipment Volume, Condition During Operation Desert Fix
LEAVE A COMMENT