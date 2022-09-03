Marine Corps East Coast Trials rowing

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Danielle Corpuz, recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion East Detachment Fort Belvoir is in the first heat rowing for one minute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 9, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)

