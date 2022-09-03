Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps East Coast Trials rowing [Image 3 of 3]

    Marine Corps East Coast Trials rowing

    MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Castanedarodr 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Danielle Corpuz, recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion East Detachment Fort Belvoir is in the first heat rowing for one minute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 9, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 09:10
    Photo ID: 7086404
    VIRIN: 220309-M-EY512-125
    Resolution: 4411x2941
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
    Warrior
    Wounded Warrior
    Rowing
    Trials
    Camp Lejeune

