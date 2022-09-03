U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lt. Nina Sassano, recovering service member with Wounded Warrior Battalion East Detachment Portsmouth is in the first heat rowing for one minute on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 9, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials is an annual adaptive sports competition that promotes a competitive warrior spirit, builds camaraderie and provides a venue to select participants for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Castaneda-Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 09:10
|Photo ID:
|7086402
|VIRIN:
|220309-M-EY512-087
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.37 MB
|Location:
|MCB CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps East Coast Trials rowing [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Joel Castanedarodr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT