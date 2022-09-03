Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment [Image 1 of 8]

    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, perform Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on equipment in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2022. The equipment was newly issued to 1-64th and received from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 04:35
    Photo ID: 7085938
    VIRIN: 220309-A-EK541-051
    Resolution: 5596x3821
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Destinee Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment
    1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT