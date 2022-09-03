1 ABCT Conducts Checks on New Equipment

U.S. Soldiers from 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, perform Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services on equipment in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 9, 2022. The equipment was newly issued to 1-64th and received from Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) from Coleman worksite in Mannheim, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destinee Rodriguez)

