    CFAS Post Checks [Image 2 of 2]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Capt. David Adams receives a post brief from Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dakota Cooper during a post inspection at CFAS’s Yokose Fuel Facility March 9, 2022. Post inspections serve to ensure the security, military fitness, good order and discipline of the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7085744
    VIRIN: 220310-N-CA060-1022
    Resolution: 4511x3222
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Post Checks [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Sailors
    harbor security
    post checks

