CFAS Post Checks

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Capt. David Adams receives a post brief from Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Dakota Cooper during a post inspection at CFAS’s Yokose Fuel Facility March 9, 2022. Post inspections serve to ensure the security, military fitness, good order and discipline of the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

