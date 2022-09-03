Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Capt. David Adams speaks to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Burns and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dakota Armondi during a harbor security boat inspection at CFAS March 9, 2022. Post inspections serve to ensure the security, military fitness, good order and discipline of the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 01:29
|Photo ID:
|7085743
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-CA060-1015
|Resolution:
|5237x3273
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS Post Checks [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT