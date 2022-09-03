CFAS Post Checks

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Capt. David Adams speaks to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Burns and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Dakota Armondi during a harbor security boat inspection at CFAS March 9, 2022. Post inspections serve to ensure the security, military fitness, good order and discipline of the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

