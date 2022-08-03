Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild refueling wing deploys Airmen, KC-135s to Germany [Image 4 of 4]

    Fairchild refueling wing deploys Airmen, KC-135s to Germany

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare to deploy along with four KC-135 Stratotankers to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 8, 2022. This deployment was conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and is intended to increase readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:52
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    NATO
    USAFE
    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135
    AMC
    18th AF

