U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing prepare to deploy along with four KC-135 Stratotankers to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 8, 2022. This deployment was conducted in full coordination with host nations and NATO military authorities, and is intended to increase readiness and enhance NATO’s collective defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2022 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7085529
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-TG928-1078
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild refueling wing deploys Airmen, KC-135s to Germany [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT