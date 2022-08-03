Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 Opening Ceremony

    TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 Opening Ceremony

    CICALENGKA, INDONESIA

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division performed the opening ceremony for TNI/U.S. Army Exchange at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 8, 2022. This exchange is a two-week exercise focused on operating as a combined unit and sharing practices for platoon level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7085521
    VIRIN: 220308-A-LE512-0010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 23.67 MB
    Location: CICALENGKA, ID
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 Opening Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    Pacific Division
    Strike Hard
    tniusexchange

