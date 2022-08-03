TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 Opening Ceremony

Soldiers from 2 Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division performed the opening ceremony for TNI/U.S. Army Exchange at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 8, 2022. This exchange is a two-week exercise focused on operating as a combined unit and sharing practices for platoon level tactics. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
|03.08.2022
|03.09.2022 19:47
|7085519
|220308-A-LE512-0007
|6720x4480
|23.35 MB
|CICALENGKA, ID
|1
|0
