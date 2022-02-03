97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster

3D printers sit in the Spark Cell office for Airmen to use at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2022. The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Spark Cell program strives to foster a culture of creativity and problem solving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US