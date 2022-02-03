Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster [Image 3 of 5]

    97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    3D printers sit in the Spark Cell office for Airmen to use at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2022. The 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Spark Cell program strives to foster a culture of creativity and problem solving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

