97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Prem Wells, 97th Training Squadron C-17 Globemaster III upgrade student, performs an exterior aircraft inspection on a C-17 virtual reality simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2022. The 97th Operations Group is changing the way the 97th AMW trains C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members through the 97 AMW innovation center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

