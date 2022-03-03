Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster [Image 5 of 5]

    97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Prem Wells, 97th Training Squadron C-17 Globemaster III upgrade student, performs an exterior aircraft inspection on a C-17 virtual reality simulator at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2022. The 97th Operations Group is changing the way the 97th AMW trains C-17 Globemaster III, KC-46 Pegasus and KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew members through the 97 AMW innovation center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 AMW creates innovation center to bring the future faster [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

