    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    The AN/TPQ-18 Radar sits below the stars 13 Nov., 2020, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The AN/TPQ-18 provides an independent tracking source to validate onboard launch vehicle safety data for all current and future Space Launch Delta 30 launch and landing missions. The radar was installed in its present location in 1965 and was accepted for operational support in November of the same year. It supported its first mission as a commissioned asset in March of 1966. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:45
    Photo ID: 7085288
    VIRIN: 201123-F-CG053-1001
    Resolution: 2012x3024
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AN/TPQ-18 Radar [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ussf
    spoc
    space force
    AN/TPQ-18 Radar
    AN/TPQ-18

