The AN/TPQ-18 Radar sits below the stars 13 Nov., 2020, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The AN/TPQ-18 provides an independent tracking source to validate onboard launch vehicle safety data for all current and future Space Launch Delta 30 launch and landing missions. The radar was installed in its present location in 1965 and was accepted for operational support in November of the same year. It supported its first mission as a commissioned asset in March of 1966. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

