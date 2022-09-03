MyNAvy HR Updates PFB Instruction

Social media graphic highlighting updates to Navy Policy for the Management of Sailors Diagnosed with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB), also known as razor bumps.
The updates include:
Beard may now be outlined/edged.
A paper copy of the facial hair waiver treatment form is no longer required to be hand-carried while in uniform.
PFB treatment failures will not be considered for administrative separation.
See NAVADMIN 064/22 for complete information.
(U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins)
Navy Updates Policy for Sailors with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB)
