    MyNAvy HR Updates PFB Instruction

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Social media graphic highlighting updates to Navy Policy for the Management of Sailors Diagnosed with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB), also known as razor bumps.
    The updates include:
    Beard may now be outlined/edged.
    A paper copy of the facial hair waiver treatment form is no longer required to be hand-carried while in uniform.
    PFB treatment failures will not be considered for administrative separation.

    See NAVADMIN 064/22 for complete information.
    (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rebekah Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 16:37
    Photo ID: 7085279
    VIRIN: 220309-N-UJ486-714
    Resolution: 3000x3000
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MyNAvy HR Updates PFB Instruction, by PO2 Rebekah Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Updates Policy for Sailors with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    UMO
    PFB
    MyNavyHR
    Uniform Matters Office
    beard policy

