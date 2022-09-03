Navy Updates Policy for Sailors with Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (PFB)

As a result of feedback from Sailors and waterfront leadership, the Navy has updated grooming policy and requirements for Sailors diagnosed with the shaving-related condition pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) in NAVADMIN 064/22, Mar. 9.



Navy dermatologists and the Navy Uniform Matters Office conducted the latest periodic review of the instruction regarding management of Sailors diagnosed with PFB, and took into account recommendations from Sailors directly affected by PFB. This latest update provides guidance for those Sailors, military medical care providers and commanding officers.

PFB, also referred to as razor bumps, is caused when tightly curled beard hairs, sharpened by shaving, curve back and re-enter the skin, resulting in facial inflammation, bumps and infections.



The first on the list of updates announced that Sailors diagnosed with PFB will be authorized to outline or edge their beards.



“We listened to recommendations by Sailors personally affected by PFB and we worked with our medical professionals to refine the Navy’s PFB management policy and procedures,” said Robert B. Carroll, head of the Navy Uniform Matters Office. “These changes directly reflect the Navy’s commitment to Sailor health, safety and mission readiness in the force.”



With this update, the Navy will also eliminate the mandate of carrying a facial hair waiver or “no-shave chit” while in uniform. Sailors have the option to maintain a copy of their waiver treatment form on a personal portable electronic device or a paper copy for convenience in situations such as embarking a ship or temporary duty assignments where medical records may not be immediately available.



Another major update to the instruction will ensure that PFB treatment failures are not considered as grounds for a Sailor’s administrative separation.



In the vein of prescribed treatments, Sailors diagnosed with PFB no longer have to consider laser hair reduction as a required treatment.

For Sailors whose conditions do not improve with PFB medical treatments, the duration between required evaluations will now occur every two years, unless prescribed more frequently by their military medical care provider.



Prior to this latest review, the last update to BUPERS Instruction 1000.22C was released Oct. 8, 2019. The NAVADMIN announcing current PFB program changes was released in advance of BUPERS Instruction update. The Navy continues to update grooming standards and uniform policy based on Fleet feedback and direction from Navy leadership.



The Navy Uniform Matters Office welcomes feedback and recommendations from Sailors regarding uniform and grooming policies via the MyNavy UNIFORMS App or MyNavy Portal. Once signed into MNP, select Professional Resources, then select U.S. Navy Uniforms and “Ask the Chiefs.”



