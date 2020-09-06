The 2nd Space Warning Squadron Det. 1 operates the Space Based Infrared System satellite constellation from the Mission Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base, CO. The current SBIRS constellation provides data that allows 2 SWS members to report ballistic missiles and space launches, nuclear detonations and infrared data with operational value to the President, Secretary of Defense, Combatant Commanders, intelligence agencies and global warfighters. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

