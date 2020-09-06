Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Space Warning Squadron [Image 2 of 6]

    2nd Space Warning Squadron

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    The 2nd Space Warning Squadron Det. 1 operates the Space Based Infrared System satellite constellation from the Mission Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base, CO. The current SBIRS constellation provides data that allows 2 SWS members to report ballistic missiles and space launches, nuclear detonations and infrared data with operational value to the President, Secretary of Defense, Combatant Commanders, intelligence agencies and global warfighters. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 12:08
    Photo ID: 7084775
    VIRIN: 200609-F-CG053-3002
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Space Warning Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt JT Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Space Warning Squadron
    2nd Space Warning Squadron
    2nd Space Warning Squadron
    2nd Space Warning Squadron
    2nd Space Warning Squadron
    2nd Space Warning Squadron

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SBIRS
    schriever
    space based infrared system
    schriever space force base
    2 SWS
    space warning squadrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT