Naval Museum hosts an evening lecture

Dr. Anna Holloway, Fleet Histories Team Lead at the Naval History and Heritage Command, presents an evening lecture titled “With Her Colors Flying: USS Cumberland Remembered” on March 8, 2022 to an audience at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The evening lecture commemorated the 160th Anniversary of Cumberland’s sinking during the Battle of Hampton Roads on March 8, 1862 by the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US