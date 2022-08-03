Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts an evening lecture [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Museum hosts an evening lecture

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Attendees are pictured during an evening lecture at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum on March 8, 2022. The museum hosted Dr. Anna Holloway, Fleet Histories Team Lead at the Naval History and Heritage Command as she presented “With Her Colors Flying: USS Cumberland Remembered.” The evening lecture commemorated the 160th Anniversary of Cumberland’s sinking during the Battle of Hampton Roads on March 8, 1862 by the Confederate ironclad CSS Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Naval Museum hosts an evening lecture

    Norfolk
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS Cumberland
    Battle of Hampton Roads

