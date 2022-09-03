Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Two [Image 2 of 3]

    Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Two

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Gary Loten-Beckford 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kiana Bell, 84th Chemical Battalion, promotion ceremony with sons Marcus (right) and Joshua (left). (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.09.2022 08:48
    Photo ID: 7084400
    VIRIN: 220309-D-YZ667-517
    Resolution: 1070x819
    Size: 97.83 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Two [Image 3 of 3], by Gary Loten-Beckford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Two

    Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women&rsquo;s History Month- Part Two

