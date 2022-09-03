Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Two

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Mar. 9, 2022) – According to the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, service to the nation is roughly calculated to .04 percent of the U.S. population and 7.3 percent of the U.S. are veterans. Small fractions of those numbers are women. As of 2020, the U.S. Army has approximately 75,000 women serving on active duty, Army Reserve and National Guard components, 15 percent of the total Army.



Many of the women who answer the call to serve are mothers, wives and daughters.



Command Sgt. Maj. Kiana Bell, 84th Chemical Battalion’s senior enlisted leader, Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, has 26 years of military service and served at every level of leadership. Her leadership levels range from squad leader, battalion staff NCO, platoon sergeant, twice as a first sergeant and operations sergeant major.



The Memphis-native joined the Army as a high school junior. Later, as a senior, she decided to change from the Reserve component to active duty Army as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist.



“It was a leader, Sgt. 1st Class Leander White, who told me (while on Reserve Annual Training) ‘you don’t belong here, this isn’t for you’ and assisted me to transfer to active duty,” Bell said. “It was this leader who convinced a young 18-year-old me.”



Bell took the advice of her then-operations sergeant and did not look back. Inspiration for service usually comes from someone who observes hidden traits- traits of a leader.



“Before the military I’ve had people to steer me on the right path,” Bell said. “My (maternal) grandmother had a huge impact in my life…..every aunt and uncle on my mother’s side played a key role…school teachers, my third grade and sixth grade teachers treated me different and made an impact.”



Bell’s career took her to Johnston Island Air Force Base, located in the United States Minor Outerlying Islands; Fort Hood, Texas (twice); Fort Bragg, North Carolina (twice); Fort Stewart, Georgia; Pentagon Force Protection Agency; Fort Leonard Wood (twice); and three combat deployments to Iraq.



A military career has several peaks and valleys. Command Sgt. Maj. Bell’s career is no exception to that rule. Bell recounts pivotal or minor setbacks in her career that tested her inner strength.



In 2003, Bell recalls her short-notice notification for deployment to Iraq, along with her husband. Their sons practically babies at the time.



“I had to tell my boys, mommy will be right back,” Bell said. “Not knowing if I’d actually be back.”



Military service comes with sacrifice. At all levels leaders with a profound responsibility answer the call, when called upon. However, in spite of it all Command Sgt. Maj. Bell continues to serve when retirement is just a keystroke away from being processed.



“I still absolutely enjoy doing what I do,” Bell said. “I enjoy the service to community, it energizes me.”



Bell shares her journey from the beginning of her service, the times in between, to her current position and assignment as a battalion command sergeant major. Bell shares that many of her accomplishments were not solely on her own. Her support and mentorship came in various forms, through relatives, teachers, military leaders, down to the peers and subordinates who energize her.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.09.2022 08:48 Story ID: 416082 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Two, by Gary Loten-Beckford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.