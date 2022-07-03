Incirlik Air Base kicks off AFAF campaign with volleyball tournament

Staff Sgt. Sean Wrobleski, a criminal investigator assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, serves a volleyball during the Air Force Assistance Fund kick-off event at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 3, 2022. AFAF is a collection of four charities that combine their efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, educational support and financial aid to our Air Force family members in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

